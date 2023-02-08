Microsoft Bing gets OpenAI's ChatGPT booster shot

After launching premium ChatGPT-powered Teams video conference for enterprises, Microsoft announced bringing similar Artificial Intelligence (AI)chatbot integration with its Bing search engine.

Bing, Edge browser, and Internet Explorer have always been the butt of jokes for their slow search results. But, thanks to ChatGPT, the Edge browser will take a big leap and leave rivals in the dust soon.

In a surprise event hosted on short notice Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella, on Tuesday (February 7), revealed that the Bing search engine will get a massive boost with ChatGPT integration, which the company calls a co-pilot, to deliver the best internet browsing experience to users around the world.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search. We’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web,” said Satya Nadella.

Here’s how ChatGPT will improve the Microsoft Bing search engine on the Edge browser:

For the last 20 years, when the Internet became more accessible to people. The user experience has been the same for two decades, just search with keywords and go to a website for answers.

It should be noted that every day, 10 billion search queries are typed around the world and more than half the time, people go to the top suggested pages and return back to look for a more reliable source.

Here comes ChatGPT-powered Bing with the co-pilot feature. It will go beyond delivering mundane search results to a query. It will have a bigger tab to type your question and offer direct answers and let you chat with an AI bot as naturally as two humans converse.

That’s not all; Bing will give a helping hand to write content. Yes, you can even ask to write a leave letter or resume for your new job and more. And, users can even ask it to prepare a one-week itinerary for a trip to Hampi. It will be able to offer the best hotels to stay in and travel agencies to book and do more.



A sample answer offered by Bing to a complicated query. Credit: Microsoft



Also, for search queries, Bing will be able to deliver reliable data with summarisation and genuine links related to the keywords. It also offers marked citations to indicate the information is true. This will greatly help in curbing the spread of misinformation around the world.

Furthermore, the new Bing search engine will also be able to help you write a compelling social media post or even a financial paper with citations too.

Microsoft and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI will be working more closely the former has developed the Prometheus model, a proprietary way of working with the ChatGPT’s language model that allows them to best leverage its power and put it the core of the search algorithm to deliver the most reliable, straightforward and easy to understand answers to all queries.

Also, unlike the ChatGPT 3.5 available on the OpenAI website with access to data up to September 2021, the new Bing will have the latest ChatGPT 4.0 version with access to upto date information on all global current affairs and search trends.

However, as Sundar Pichai said about Google’s ChatGPT-alternative Bard, Microsoft too, cautioned that the AI-powered Bing has to undergo lot more testing to weed out human prejudices such as racism, religious bigotry, and sexism. It should be noted that AI chatbot usually scrapes through the internet to gather information and based on the content available, it delivers summaries or long essays to user queries.

They need more reinforcement training for AI bots to identify and reject bad websites that create disharmony among people.

Just like Google Bard, which will be initially available for true testers, Microsoft ChatGPT-integrated Bing will be offered to limited users on desktop.

Interested people can visit Bing.com to try sample queries and sign up for the waitlist. Microsoft has said that it is going to scale the preview access to millions in the coming weeks. A mobile experience will also be available in a preview soon.



ChatGPT-powered Bing can even help you write social posts too. Credit: Microsoft



It should be noted that Microsoft has plans to integrate ChatGPT with more of its productivity tools including the Office suite of apps, LinkedIn and more in the coming months.

