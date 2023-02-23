Microsoft brings ChatGPT-powered Bing, Edge to iPhones, Android mobiles

After offering limited access to ChatGPT-integrated Bing and Edge browser on PCs, Microsoft is expanding the availability of the OpenAI's chatbot on iOS and Android phones.

However, smartphone users have to wait for some time and join the waitlist, as Microsoft scales up the capacity of the Bing and Edge app to offer a smooth user experience.

So far, Microsoft has onboarded more than one million people across 169 countries off the waitlist into the ChatGPT-powered copilot preview chatbox on Bing and Edge apps.

Though Microsoft has received positive feedback, "with 71 per cent of testers giving the new Bing a 'thumbs up' on the new search and answers capabilities," ChatGPT has made several blunders with inaccurate answers to queries, asking users to break the marriage, have extra-marital affair and even gone as far as giving death threats.

Taking note of the issue, Microsoft last weekend, limited a session on a particular topic to five chats and capped 50 sessions per day. Earlier this week, it increased to six queries a session and 60 sessions a day.



But, the anomaly in terms of weird responses to queries continues to plague ChatGPT-powered Bing and Edge browser. Microsoft is working with OpenAI to fine-tune the AI chatbot with Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) algorithm.

Even Google's AI chatbot Bard is being tested by a close group of engineers and developers. Recently, the company CEO Sundar Pichai asked the AI team and even other volunteers to spend at least four hours a day, to train Bard.

Alphabet-owned search engine firm is expected to showcase a new version of Bard along with similar AI-powered generative language models that can create images, videos, and music with just text descriptions, at the upcoming I/O 2023 around the May-June period.

