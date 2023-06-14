Microsoft brings June 2023 update with new security features to Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft is bringing a whole lot of features with June 2023 to improve the security of Windows 11 PCs.

In the latest update, there are new app privacy settings, wherein it offers users transparency and also complete control over their personal information stored on the device. He/She can grant or block access to the 'Presence sensor' to apps. With the new toggle, users can effortlessly enable/disable features like wake on approach or lock on leave.

The June 2023 update also brings enhanced security to devices with the Microsoft Pluton security chip. With this, Windows 11 PCs will be well protected against the latest cyber threats such as malware, hardware attacks, and credential compromise.

It also brings the new glanceable VPN feature, where a small shield icon shortcut is placed on the taskbar, which reassures users that the recognized VPN connection is still active. Users can now find the VPN icon in Quick Settings.



Windows 11 glanceable VPN feature. Credit: Microsoft India



Also, with the new June 2023, a new badging notification feature coming to the Windows 11 PCs. With this, users will receive real-time alerts on their Start menu, prompting immediate action to protect their information and PC. This makes it easier to stay one step ahead in securing your valuable files.

"Windows 11 raises the bar for organizational security, prioritizing user transparency and control. These streamlined features will allow businesses to protect their sensitive data effortlessly," the company noted.

The new June 2023 update is being rolled out in phases and it will some time to reach all around the world. Once you get the notification for the update, people are advised to upgrade to the latest version.

