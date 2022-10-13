Microsoft Ignite 2022 Highlights: Surface 9 Pro, Laptop 5 and more unveiled

Last night, Microsoft at the annual Ignite 2022 event unveiled a new line of Surface products.

The Redmond-based company showcased the Surface 9 Pro, Laptop 5 series along with Surface Studio 2 Plus.

The Surface 9 Pro sports a 13-inch (2880 X 1920p) PixelSense screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 267 ppi (pixels per inch), and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield, and the back enclosure is made of aluminum.

Inside, it comes with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U / Core i7-1255U processor with Intel Iris Xe GPU backed by Windows 11 Home OS, 8GB/16GB/32GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD, 10MP autofocus primary camera on the back with 1080p HD and 4k video capability, a regular camera on the front with 1080p full HD video capability, and 47.7Wh battery and is capable of delivering 15.5 hours.



Surface 9 Pro series. Credit: Microsoft



There is also a 5G variant and it comes with Microsoft SQ 3 processor with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and Adreno 8CX Gen 3 GPU. The rest of the features are the same as the regular model.

Both come with 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual far-field studio microphones, and support wireless charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax, two USB-C ports-- USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 along with one Surface Connect port and Surface Type Cover port. Depending on the configurations, the price ranges between $999 (approx. Rs 82,238) and $1,899 (around Rs 1,56,326).

On the other hand, Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes in two screen sizes-- 13.5-inch and 15-inch. They come with PixelSense(2256 x 1504p) display with a pixel density of 201 ppi (pixels per inch)



Surface Laptop 5. Credit: Microsoft



They feature Windows11 Home, Intel Evo platform, 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD, HD camera on the front, TPM 2.0 chipset for enterprise security and BitLocker support, Windows Hello face sign-in, support Surface Pen and compatible with Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP).

They also support Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, one USB-C 4.0 (Thunderbolt 4), one USB-A 3.1, and Surface Connect. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos.

However, they differ in terms of processor and battery life. The 13.5-inch model comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and promises up to 18 hours of battery life.

Whereas the 15-inch variant is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and can deliver up to 17 hours of battery life. Depending on the configuration, the price ranges between $999.99 (roughly Rs 82,319) and $2,399.99 (approx. Rs 1,97,567)



Surface Studio 2 Plus. Credit: Microsoft



After four years, Microsoft introduced the new generation Surface Studio 2 Plus. It features a 28-inch display with 4,500×3,000p resolution, 3:2 aspect ration. It also supports a Surface Pen.

The PC comes with 32GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD and is powered by Intel Core i7 H series processor, with up to 50% faster CPU performance. It is backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics to double the graphics performance, which promises realistic ray-traced graphics when user craft 3D designs or render models.

It comes with improved cameras, Studio Mics, and ports – including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4. And with Windows 11, Surface Studio 2+ also meets Secured-core PC standards. It costs $4,299.99 (around Rs 3,53,975).

All products are available for pre-order in select markets and will go on sale on October 25.

