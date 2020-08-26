Microsoft launches ‘Transcribe in Word’ feature for Office 365 subscribers

In a bid to streamline the tedious task of transcribing, and make MS word for the web more user friendly, Microsoft on Tuesday added the feature of transcribing audio files into its Microsoft 365 productivity suite.

This ‘Transcribe in Word’ feature gives it’s user five hours of free audio transcription every month.

The Independent reported that Microsoft will be adding this feature to Microsoft Windows Word and macOS, as well as its iOS and Android apps at a future date.

This brand new transcription feature can automatically differentiate between speakers based on their voice and transcribe the audio file for the user to edit later. Since, this feature records audio directly from the system, users can now easily record meetings, calls, and videos playing from their audio output and get them transcribed without an ounce of hassle.

Further, the feature also allows its users to import commonly used files such as .mp3, .wav, .m4a, and .mp4 files from other apps into the word document.

Dan Parish, principal group PM manager for Microsoft Office told Yahoo Finance that this brand new feature will be supported in mobile devices later this year and that it is surprisingly easy to use. To access it, the user will just need to click on the 'Dictate' button in the toolbar and select the 'Transcribe' option.

Besides taking care of transcribing, Microsoft has also included new dictation features to its products to ensure that the users are in better control of formatting and editing.

On both desktop and mobile devices, users can now just say 'start list' or 'bold last sentence' to perform actions. Users can also use punctuations, symbols as well as emojis in their document by just saying them out loud.

However, currently English is the only language supported at the moment.