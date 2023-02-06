Microsoft may bring ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine soon

Last week, Microsoft launched the new top-tier Teams video conference subscription plan for enterprises. The highlight of the premium service is that it comes integrated with OpenAI's advanced ChatGPT chatbot.

With this, the Teams app will be able to offer a well-articulated team meeting summary with notes, tasks, and highlights. For instance, if a team meeting member has to take an urgent call and walk off the meeting or get disturbed due to a system crash issue, he/she will still get to see key pointers of the conference.

Now, Microsoft is reportedly planning to infuse ChatGPT's AI power with its proprietary search engine. Some Bing users saw a teaser of a new search interface that showed the search tab replaced with a bigger text block to type long questions. As you can see in the screenshot shared by a student Owen Yin on Twitter, there is a banner indicating Microsoft is bringing new Bing and says, users, can real questions and get complete answers.

Bing's ChatGPT integration just appeared for me. Replaces the search bar with a composer for natural-language questions pic.twitter.com/NxZ0k9O92C — Owen Yin (@Owen_Yin) February 3, 2023

Yin even tested the new feature and was impressed with the answers delivered by the Bing search. Yin also noted that the search engine is powered by the new ChatGPT 4.0 and is up to date with current affairs of the world. It should be noted that OpenAI's ChatGPT limited access to the public is an older v3.5 version and can only deliver answers to information up to September 2021 timeline.

In his personal blog on the Medium, Yen noted that the new ChatGPT 4.0-based Bing search engine can churn out the most relevant information with several URL links and also offer a short summary too. It will also allow users to verify the facts and this will come really handy to curb misinformation and fake news.



ChatGPT logo. Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO



Unfortunately, the new ChatGPT-Bing teaser appeared for a few minutes and vanished. It is not available on the Microsoft Bing search page on Edge browser anymore. Probably an over-excited intern or an employee released the teaser and link before getting the official nod.

As of now, Microsoft has not officially released the teaser or confirmed it to the media as such. But, going by the fully working feature tested by Owen Yin, it has given us enough evidence to believe that Microsoft has done quite a lot of testing and many believe, it may probably be ready to roll out to the public in the coming weeks.

