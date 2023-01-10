Microsoft officially ends support for PCs with Windows 8.1 OS

Microsoft on Tuesday (January 10) officially ended support for computers with Windows 8.1 OS.

However, this doesn't mean the PCs with Windows 8.1 will stop working. It is just that the company is no longer obligated to offer technical support for any issue, deliver software updates, or release security updates or fixes.

Customers have to make do with older versions of Office (or Microsoft 365) and other application software, and there won't be any new features in the future.

It also applies to Chrome too, as Google has also revealed that it will end support for the browser app on Windows 8.1 (also Windows v7 & Windows 8.) OS-based devices from February 7, 2023. It will stop releasing any new version of Chrome and also won't be offering any more security patches too.

So, What's next for PC owners with Windows 8.1 OS?

Well, they can either move to the next Windows 10 OS or the latest Windows 11. However, the window period of a free upgrade to Windows 10 got closed on July 29, 2016. So, you have to pay for the official software.

This might not be a smart move, as Windows 10 is also nearing the end of the cycle on October 14, 2025. Also, most PCs with Windows 8.1 will fall short of the minimum hardware requirement for Windows 10.

Even for the Windows 11 OS, the free upgrade for eligible PCs got closed in mid-2022 and older generation models are not compatible with the new software upgrade.

But, if you have built a custom-configured computer with 8GB (or more) RAM and 64GB (or more) storage, with a high-end AMD or Intel CPU, you can still go for the Windows 11.

Or else, the best way forward is to invest in a new PC with the latest Windows 11 OS.

