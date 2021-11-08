Microsoft to end OneDrive app support to these old Windows OS computers

Microsoft's OneDrive is the one of most cost-effective cloud storage in the industry. It also comes with several lucrative bundle packages with Office 365 service too. This initiative has garnered millions of subscribers around the world.

Now, Microsoft has some bad news for around a hundred thousand users, as it will be ending the OneDrive desktop application support for older devices with Windows 7, 8, and v8.1 in 2022.

The company took this decision as older devices have hardware limitations and it will be difficult for the company to improve the user experience and also offer a secured connection to the OneDrive.

"In order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, beginning January 1, 2022, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices," said Ankita Kirti Microsoft community manager.

The company also added that after March 1, 2022, personal OneDrive desktop applications running on these (Windows 7, 8 & 8.1) operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud.

And, users can only be able to upload or access data or photos directly on OneDrive for the web.

Microsoft has advised old Windows PC owners to upgrade to at least Windows 10 or the latest Windows 11 to use the OneDrive app from March 2022 onwards.

