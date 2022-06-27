Microsoft to end support for Windows 8.1 PC OS in January 2023

Microsoft earlier this month, Microsoft permanently discontinued the iconic Internet Explorer browser. It was an integral part of the Windows OS platform for close to three decades. Now, the company will soon end support for Windows 8.1 OS in early 2023.

Microsoft has revealed that the PCs with Windows 8.1 will not get any follow-up updates or security patches beyond January 10, 2023.

Also, the devices will not be able to support new features of Microsoft 365 and the related suite of apps. Windows 8.1 OS-based PC owners are advised to move to newer Windows OS versions to get cover for security updates.

"To maintain the reliability and stability of Microsoft 365, we strongly recommend you take advantage of the latest hardware capabilities by moving to a new PC with Windows 11. PCs have changed substantially since Windows 8.1 and Windows 8 were first released. Today’s computers are faster, more powerful, and sleeker—plus they come with Windows 11 already installed. Most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11, as an alternative, compatible Windows 8 and 8.1 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software," the company says in the support page.

It should be noted that Windows 8.1 was released to salvage the Windows 8 OS, which was a hybrid OS to support touch-screen devices like tablets and 2-in-1 PCs. Some of the radical changes in the latter included removal of the start screen menu and the interface had mobile-like metro tile UI.

The Windows 8 got panned and within a short span of one year, Microsoft released the Windows 8.1 in 2013. The former was finally retired in 2016, just four years after the debut.

Now, Windows 8.1 lose all support early next year. Microsoft will begin notifying users starting in July and follow up with more reminders in the coming months to help users make the transition from old to new Windows 10 or the latest Windows 11 better. FYI: Windows 10 will reach its end of support on 14 October 2025.

