Microsoft to host Surface hardware event on September 22

Redmond-based technology major Microsoft, earlier this week announced to release the much-awaited Windows 11 OS on October 5, and now, the company has revealed that it has some brand-new hardware to showcase later this month.

Microsoft took to Twitter to confirm to host the Surface product event on September 22 at 11:00 am ET (8:30 pm). The teaser image on the event landing page gives away the hint that new Surface hardware is on its way to the market.

The device seems to be a slim tablet with a detachable keyboard and a movable stand in the back panel.

Speculations are rife that it might be the Surface Duo 2. It is said to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor with a 5G modem, and an NFC (Near Field Communication) chip for contactless payments. It is also expected to feature a triple camera module.

With online learning becoming the new normal around, this new device is well placed to find traction from consumers, particularly parents and college.

In free time, it can be a really good gadget to binge on multimedia content on OTT (Over-The-Top) apps and also do explore e-commerce apps for shopping.

We just have to wait and see what Microsoft has in store for the fans.

