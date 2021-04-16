Microsoft unveils new Surface Laptop 4 series

Redmond-based technology major Microsoft launched the new line of Surface Laptop 4 series.

It comes in two sizes-- 13.5-inch (2256x1504p) and 15-inch (2496 x 1664p). They sport a PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display with a pixel density of 201 ppi (pixels per inch), 3:2 aspect ratio. It features aluminium casing and metallic power and volume buttons on the keyboard. It has Alcantara material palm rest.

The company offers two configuration options-- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with Intel Iris X Graphics. It can be paired with 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable solid-state drive)

Also, Microsoft will offer AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Edition (with Ryzen 5 4680U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics (6 cores) in limited regions only.

Based on the type of processor, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (with 47.4WH cell) promises to offer battery life anywhere between 17 hours and 19 hours.

It also features USB-C (1), USB-A (1), 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual far-field studio mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, Surface Connect port (1), TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in option, and 720p (f/2.0) HD front-facing camera.

Also, the Surface Laptop 4 comes with Windows 10 Home(20H2) out-of-the-box and 30-day Microsoft 365 Family trial offer.

For now, it will be available in three markets-- US, Canada, and Japan--with prices starting at $999.99 (approx. Rs 74,573). It is expected to be made available in India in the coming months.

