Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop SE for students

Redmond-based technology major Microsoft unveiled the company's most affordable PC Surface Laptop SE with special Windows 11 SE OS.

Specifically made of under 14 students, Surface Laptop SE comes with tailor-made software and hardware enough to work on school projects and attend classes online.

Microsoft says the Surface Laptop SE's components such as display, battery, keyboard—even the motherboard—can be easily repaired onsite, which will save time and money for IT admins and schools.

It features an 11.6-inch display with 1366 x 768p resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and comes with compact keyboard and trackpad similar to what we see in the Surface Laptop Go model.



The new Surface Laptop SE. Credit: Microsoft



Inside, Microsoft offers two options-- Intel’s Celeron N4020 or N4120 with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of eMMC storage. The device also features 1MP front-facing camera with 720P HD recording capability.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with a USB-A port, one USB-C port, a regular barrel-type DC connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, it promises to deliver 16 hours of battery life with normal use.

Microsoft's Windows 11 SE OS is optimised for devices with bare minimum hardware. Most importantly, it also ensures even third-party apps such as Zoom and Chrome, among others to work smoothly on the laptop.



Windows 11 OS SE. Credit: Microsoft



Microsoft noted that it will offer a separate platform for developers to submit apps to run on Windows 11 SE OS.

The company added that proprietary apps such as Edge, Office, and Microsoft’s cloud-based services run normally as we see in high-end devices.

The new Surface Laptop SE comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for $249 (approx. Rs 18,480) and $329 (around Rs 24,418), respectively. It will be available initially in select regions including Canada, Japan, UK and the US in early 2022.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.