Microsoft Windows 11 OS released: Here's how to install on your PC

As promised, Microsoft on October 5 began rolling out the much awaited Windows 11 OS for PCs around the world.

It should be noted that new PC software is being deployed in phases. If things go as planned, Microsoft hopes to complete the process for most of the Windows 10-based devices by mid-2022.

To check if your PC is eligible for the new Windows 11 OS, you should download the Microsoft PC Health Checkup app on your device.



If the device has all the required hardware, follow this procedure to download and install the Windows 11 OS.

Step 1: Settings >> Update and Security >> Windows Update

[Note: Users should have legitimate Windows 10 OS on their PC and the owner should have a Microsoft account to proceed with the download]

Step 2: If you see Windows 11 is available notificaton>> Tap Get Started

Step 3: After the download is complete, follow the on-screen instruction to complete the Windows 11 OS installation on your PC

Microsoft Windows 11 OS comes with new features including the all-new refurbished home page, support for Android apps, enhanced security, visually pleasing widgets to offer customised news feed on the home screen, and more.

