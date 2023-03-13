Micrsoft bring security feature to OneNote app to curb malware

In January earlier this year, reports emerged that bad actors were using the OneNote app to send malicious malware to prey on potential victims.

Cybercriminals used to create Visual Basic Script (VBS) attachments with malware using the OneNote app.

Most victims unknowingly double-click the file and the malware gets downloaded. There were also reports that some PCs with good anti-virus protection, used to warn people, but still, he/she used to download them and end up with malware such as AsyncRAT and XWorm remote access trojans in their system.

Now, Microsoft has announced that it has improved the security system to ensure no malware can be side-loaded into documents via the OneNote app.

"We add enhanced protection when users open or download an embedded file in OneNote. Users will receive a notification when files are deemed dangerous to improve the file protection experience in OneNote on Windows," reads the Microsoft notification.

Here's how to protect your system from malware and phishing attempts:

1) Always make sure the email sender is a person you really know

2) Don't react in panic, as bad actors send fake IT notices or bank closure notices to make you reveal bank account details and steal your money

3) Always ensure the device is running on the latest software

4) Also, it is a good practice to install anti-virus software in your system for early detection of malware. Also, don't neglect any warnings from anti-virus apps. Even sometimes, known people unknowingly forward emails or SMS with malicious codes

