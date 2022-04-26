Moonshot: A Journey Home debuts on Apple Arcade

As promised, Moonshot: A Journey Home has made its debut on the Apple Arcade gaming platform.

Moonshot: A Journey Home is a well-thought fun-driven game, developed by a two-person team-- Milan Cubic and Valentina Bregovi-- Morsel Interactive.

In this game, gamers will play the Moon Pi, which is separated from the mother planet Earth. The player has to trek across the vast universe in a unique slingshot gameplay mechanics and will also face challenging navigational puzzles.

The user will have to launch themselves past other planets’ gravity fields, all while avoiding dangerous traps like black holes, aliens, and other strange space phenomena in the quest back to Mother Earth.

The new game Moonshot: A Journey Home is compatible with all Apple devices running the latest software.

Also, Apple to mark Earth Day 2022 (April 22) is highlighting Gibbon: Beyond The Trees, an ecological adventure game about freedom and survival.

In this, players will swing, slide and somersault through a hand-painted jungle, and experience the story of a lost gibbon searching for home amid rising devastation. The storyline showcases the daily struggle of animals who face threats from afforestation.



Gibbon: Beyond the Trees game on Apple Arcade. Credit: Apple



This game was made with guidance from various NGOs — Gibbon Rehabilitation Project, Gibbon Conservation Society — and local organizations.

In a related development, Apple to mark the UNESCO Heritage hawker culture of Singapore launched a video titled -- Poached -- shot by acclaimed food documentarian David Gelb through Apple iPhone 13 Pro series phone.



Documentary 'Poached' is fully shot using the iPhone 13 Pro. Credit: Apple



The documentary features Singapore's national dish - chicken rice and it revolves around two well-known rival stalls and how the preparation of the tasty food is done and served to loyal customers.

Must read | Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Top-class premium camera phone

Check it out here:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.