More malicious apps with adware detected on Google Play Store

Over the years, Google has made a lot of efforts to fortify the Play Store to keep a check on malware-laced apps entering the Android ecosystem. It even collaborated with top cyber security firms--ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium to form App Defense Alliance.
Despite that, threat actors are managing to sneak malicious apps into Google Play Store. In the latest instant, 35 applications with adware have been detected by the BitDefender research team.
It has come to light that is that these apps have been installed on more than two million Android phones with each averaging more than 100,000 installs worldwide. What's more dangerous is that once they get installed on the device, they change their names and even the app icon, making themselves resemble Google tools.
This way, they never perform the function they promised to do and flood the display with ads ruining the user experience. When the user tries to find the app, they are untraceable and the user will have no choice but to factory reset.
List of bad apps identified as malicious in nature:
- Walls light – Wallpapers Pack
- Big Emoji – Keyboard
- Grad Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops
- Engine Wallpapers – Live & 3D
- Stock Wallpapers – 4K & HD
- EffectMania – Photo Editor
- Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect
- Fast Emoji Keyboard
- Create Sticker for Whatsapp
- Math Solver – Camera Helper
- Photopix Effects – Art Filter
- Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard
- Keyboard – Fun Emoji, Sticker
- Smart Wifi
- My GPS Location
- Image Warp Camera
- Art Girls Wallpaper HD
- Cat Simulator
- Smart QR Creator
- Colorize Old Photo
- GPS Location Finder
- Girls Art Wallpaper
- Smart QR Scanner
- GPS Location Maps
- Volume Control
- Secret Horoscope
- Smart GPS Location
- Animated Sticker Master
- Personality Charging Show
- Sleep Sounds
- QR Creator
- Media Volume Slider
- Secret Astrology
- Colorize Photos
- Phi 4K Wallpaper – Anime HD
Android phone users are advised to uninstall the app from the phone. Also, install the anti-virus apps to identify them, and also, in the future, the former will alert you before installing the bad apps.
Furthermore, make it a practice to read reviews on Google Play Stor. There, you will definitely find tell-tale signs of malicious apps.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube