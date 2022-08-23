More malicious apps with adware detected on Google Play Store

Over the years, Google has made a lot of efforts to fortify the Play Store to keep a check on malware-laced apps entering the Android ecosystem. It even collaborated with top cyber security firms--ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium to form App Defense Alliance.

Despite that, threat actors are managing to sneak malicious apps into Google Play Store. In the latest instant, 35 applications with adware have been detected by the BitDefender research team.

It has come to light that is that these apps have been installed on more than two million Android phones with each averaging more than 100,000 installs worldwide. What's more dangerous is that once they get installed on the device, they change their names and even the app icon, making themselves resemble Google tools.

This way, they never perform the function they promised to do and flood the display with ads ruining the user experience. When the user tries to find the app, they are untraceable and the user will have no choice but to factory reset.



Bad apps detected by BitDefender (screen-grab)



List of bad apps identified as malicious in nature:

Walls light – Wallpapers Pack

Big Emoji – Keyboard

Grad Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops

Engine Wallpapers – Live & 3D

Stock Wallpapers – 4K & HD

EffectMania – Photo Editor

Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect

Fast Emoji Keyboard

Create Sticker for Whatsapp

Math Solver – Camera Helper

Photopix Effects – Art Filter

Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard

Keyboard – Fun Emoji, Sticker

Smart Wifi

My GPS Location

Image Warp Camera

Art Girls Wallpaper HD

Cat Simulator

Smart QR Creator

Colorize Old Photo

GPS Location Finder

Girls Art Wallpaper

Smart QR Scanner

GPS Location Maps

Volume Control

Secret Horoscope

Smart GPS Location

Animated Sticker Master

Personality Charging Show

Sleep Sounds

QR Creator

Media Volume Slider

Secret Astrology

Colorize Photos

Phi 4K Wallpaper – Anime HD

Android phone users are advised to uninstall the app from the phone. Also, install the anti-virus apps to identify them, and also, in the future, the former will alert you before installing the bad apps.

Furthermore, make it a practice to read reviews on Google Play Stor. There, you will definitely find tell-tale signs of malicious apps.

