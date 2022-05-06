Mother's Day 2022: Best smartwatch options to gift your mom

It's been more than two years since the covid-19 pandemic outbreak in India and since there have been three waves and each time, there were long lockdowns across the country.

People have been cooped up at home most of the time and this has led to passive lifestyle-induced diseases among adults. With Mother's day around corned, smartwatch can be a thoughtful gift that can help your mother track their body fitness and health.

DH lists some of the top smartwatch options across multiple price points to present to your mother.

Apple Watch Series 7

The latest Watch Series 7 comes with a bigger display, compared to any of the iterations before. The user interface is optimised to take advantage of the shape and size of the new display.



Apple Watch Series 7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Apple Watch Series 7 comes with the state-of-the-art ECG (electrocardiogram) feature, heart rate tracker, body health tracking in terms of cardio fitness, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, sleep pattern, works, stable walking, mobility and ultra-sensitive sensors capable of detecting a fall while cycling and initiate an SOS emergency rescue alert if it sees no response from the owner.



Apple Watch Mobility, Respiratory and Heart health details. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 features a Super AMOLED screen, with 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. The company is offering Steel and Aluminium case options.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch 4 series houses a 5nm class 1.18GHz Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.



Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The most notable aspect of the Galaxy Watch 4 is the Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + BIA: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis). It can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, and fat percentage of the body.

It runs advanced Wear OS, developed jointly by Google and Samsung engineers. It will have several key features of Tizen OS seen in previous generation Samsung smart wearables. Its price starts at Rs 23,999.

Garmin Vívomove Sport

It sports an OLED display protected by chemically strengthened glass and fiber-reinforced polymer case with a 5ATM rating, meaning the watch can sustain water pressure up to 50 metres. It comes in black, cocoa, cool mint, and ivory.

It features Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, read respiration rate (24×7), Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen saturation, body battery energy monitor, all-day Stress, sleep, hydration, and track women’s health.



Garmin Vívomove Sport. Credit: Garmin



It comes with an accelerometer, and ambient light sensor, and also can track 10 timed activities and store activity data of 14 days. With a full charge, it can last for five days. It costs Rs 18,990.

Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2 sports a 1.34-inch display and comes with a precision-crafted swim-proof design.

It also comes with an in-built microphone and supports Amazon Alexa. It is also compatible with a Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts.

It boasts innovative sleep features like Sleep Score, smart wake, advanced health, fitness activity trackers, and women's menstrual cycle tracking. It can last for five days under full charge.



Fitbit Versa 2 series. Credit: Fitbit



One of the notable aspects of the Fitbit Versa 2 is the ‘Smart Wake’. It will subtly begin to wake the user with gentle vibrations during the optimal part of the sleep cycle within a 30-minute window prior to your pre-set alarm, letting you start your days more refreshed. It is available for Rs 12,980 on Amazon.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite sports a 1.55-inch TFT LCD screen with 320 x 360p resolution. It comes with a 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant rating.

The company is offering more than 100 watch faces for the colour display of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite and giving users more options to match their clothes on a particular day.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with Android (v6.0 and later) mobile and iPhones (with iOS 10.0 and later). The user also has to install either of the two apps- Xiaomi Wear or Xiaomi Wear Lite to pair the watch with the phone. The data can also be merged with Strava and Apple Health.



Redmi Watch Lite 2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Xiaomi Wear app offers comprehensive and easy-to-understand statistics to make you understand the day's activity in terms of calories burnt and also how much you slept the last night.

The device comes with an optical heart sensor for 24/7 heartbeat monitoring and with an array of sensors accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, GPS, it can help track more than 110 fitness activities.

