Mother's Day 2023: Best smartwatches to gift your mom

Mother's Day (May 14) is just around the corner and if you are looking for a really good gift, we are listing some of the best value-for-money smartwatches that will surely help your mom lead a long healthy life.

Apple Watch Series 8

Watch Series 8 is an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, but still, it is one of the best smart wearables in the industry.

The native activity ring feature is a most intelligent fitness tracker that ensures you complete the target calories burned for the day without coming off as nagging, and if you don't move from a place for more than 50 minutes, it will remind you to take a walk.



Apple Watch Series 8. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes with several potential life-saving features such as Fall Detection, irregular heart notification, ECG (Electrocardiogram) app and also, and Crash Detection, which is the first for Apple Watches to date. It banks on advanced accelerometers and other sensors with a combination of algorithms based on millions of hours of crash studies, to detect car crashes and help you get the medical faster with an auto emergency call feature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Besides the usual features such as sleep pattern, and heart rate, Galaxy Watch5 boasts an innovative Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature that is capable of offering details such as muscle, bone, and fat density. This is very useful for fitness enthusiasts to get deeper insights into their body health. Long-term usage, will definitely help in improving the BMI of the user and develop a healthier lifestyle.

It also supports the ECG app, but it is not enabled as Samsung is yet to get approval regional health agency in India.



Samsung Galaxy Watch5. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Galaxy Watch5 comes in two sizes. The 40mm model is available in Bluetooth only and LTE variants for-- Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours--graphite, pink gold, and silver.

Fitbit Sense 2

It has a curved squarish display with a slim design language. It has a good bright display and can track overall body health with FDA-and-CE certified Electrocardiogram (ECG) app for atrial fibrillation (via ECG app), heart rate (with PPG algorithm), heart rate variability, skin temperature, and more.



Fitbit Sense 2. Credit: Fitbit



It also can track stress and boasts an advanced Body Response Sensor, which can measure cEDA for continuous stress reduction. The watch last for close to six days. It costs Rs 24,999.

Garmin Vivomove Sport

It is a lightweight watch with metallic-coloured accents and a comfortable silicone band. It is water resistant too.

Also, It has a hidden display and only appears when the user needs it. She can interact with the touchscreen and read notifications, and calls.

And, when the watch and phone are paired, a message with your live location can be sent to your contacts manually or — during select outdoor activities — automatically with built-in Incident Detection.



Garmin Vivomove Sport. Credit: Garmin



Add to that, users can track heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation level, sleep pattern, physical activity, respiratory tracking, stress, and most importantly monitor their menstrual cycle too.

And, with body battery tracking, users can monitor their body’s energy levels throughout the day so they can find the best times for activity and rest. It can last for up to five days.It costs Rs 20,490.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Redmi Watch 2 Lite sports a 1.55-inch TFT LCD screen with 320 x 360p resolution. It comes with a 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant rating.

It also supports 100 watch faces and offers users more options to match their clothes on a particular day.

With Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it can pair with Android (v6.0 and later) mobile and also iPhones (with iOS 10.0 and later). The owner has to just install either of the two apps- Xiaomi Wear or Xiaomi Wear Lite to pair the watch with the phone. The data can also be merged with Strava and Apple Health.



Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Xiaomi Wear app offers comprehensive and easy-to-understand statistics to make you understand the day's activity in terms of calories burnt and also how much you slept the last night.

The device comes with an optical heart sensor for 24/7 heartbeat monitoring and with an array of sensors accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and GPS, it can help track more than 110 fitness activities. It costs Rs 4,999.

