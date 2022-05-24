Motorola confirms to bring flagship phone with 200MP camera

Popular smartphone-maker Motorola has confirmed to bring a premium camera phone later this year.
Motorola has released a teaser on Weibo China's social media platform equivalent to Twitter with a massive phone camera lens revealing that the upcoming flagship will house a 200MP sensor. It also gave away the launch details as well.
The new top-of-the-line Motorola camera phone is slated to make its debut in July. The news comes days after Qualcomm announced a new line of Snapdragon 8+ and 7 Gen 1 series mobile chipsets.
It should be noted that the US chipset-maker confirmed that Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will support a 200MP camera and we believe, the new Motorola camera phone may come with the same aforementioned chipset.
Add to that Motorola also hinted to bring ultra-premium Moto Razr 3 foldable phone and is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful mobile chipset.
There is no word on when the Moto Razr 3 will be released, but last week Qualcomm said that devices with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will hit stores in the Q3 (July-August), so we can expect both the new phones may get unveiled at the same time next quarter.
