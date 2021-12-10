Motorola launches most affordable 5G phone Moto G51 series

Motorola on Friday (December 10) unveiled the new Moto G51 5G series in India.

Priced at Rs 14,999, Moto G51 is the most affordable 5G phone in the country.

It features a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a water-resistant (IP52) rating.

Under-the-hood, it comes with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor with Adreno 619 GPU backed by 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11 ( guaranteed to get Android 12), and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charger.

In terms of photography hardware, it boasts triple camera module--50MP (f/1.8 ) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + depth camera + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Also, the new Moto G51 supports 12 global bands of 5G, which ensures, whenever the infrastructure gets ready, the consumer will have the comfort of getting super-fast internet in India and around the world.

Motorola Moto G51 comes in Indigo Blue and Bright Silver colours. It will be competing with the popular Redmi Note 11T, and Realme 8s 5G series, among others.

