Motorola launches Razr 40, 40 Ultra foldable phone series in India

As promised, Motorola on Monday (July 3) launched the much-awaited Razr 40 series premium foldable phones in India.

The regular Razr 40 comes with a 1.47-inch QuickView AMOLED display on the front. It comes with 194×368p resolution, supports a 60Hz refresh rate, offers up to peak brightness of 1000 nits, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, the Motorola flip phone sports a big 6.9-inch FlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED display, supports 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1400 nits brightness.

The device is powered by a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with Adreno 644 GPU, 8GB LPDD4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, Android 13 OS, triple camera module -- main 64MP (with 1.7 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP ultra-wide camera (+ macro mode, f/2.2) with LED flash, a 32MP (f/2.4) on the front and a 4,200mAh battery with 33W charger.

Whereas the premium model Razr 10 Ultra features a bigger cover display, and a more powerful chipset and also differs in terms of camera hardware and battery.

It sports a – 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED (1056×1066p) display, supports 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1100 nits brightness, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It also comes with a 6.9-inch FlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED LTPO display, dynamic 1-165Hz refresh rate, and support of up to 1400 nits peak brightness.

Inside, it features a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU, Android 13, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 3,800mAh battery with 33W Turbo fast charging and 5W wireless charging.

The company is offering Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra in one configuration-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 59,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.

There is also credit card offers for ICICI and SBI customers who can claim up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 cash back on Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, respectively. They will be available for purchase from July 14 onwards.

