Motorola Moto G60, G40 Fusion with triple-camera launched in India

As teased, Motorola on Tuesday (April 20) unveiled the new line of mid-range phones- Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion in India.

Both the devices share the pretty same hardware and design language but differ only in terms of the primary camera on the back.

The new Moto G60 and G40 Fusion come with a 6.8-inch full HD+ screen and support a 120Hz display refresh rate, HDR10. Also, the devices sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual slots(nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2/ or microSD card), and come with P2i water-resistant nano-coating.

Inside, they come with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core chipset backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 1TB), and a 6000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging via Type-C cable.

The new Moto G60 houses feature-rich triple-camera module-- main 108MP (1/1.52″ Samsung HM2 sensor with 7P lens, 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.7) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (also supports 2.5cm macro shots, f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash.

On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2 aperture) with dedicated LED flash.



Motorola launched a new line of Moto G40 Fusion series in India. Credit: Motorola India/Twitter



On the other hand, Moto G40 Fusion features a triple-camera module– 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP sensor.

Both Moto G60 and G40 Fusion come in two colours-- dynamic gray and frosted champagne.

The Moto G60 will be available in one configuration-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 17,999. For a limited time, it will be available at discounted (via ICICI bank cards) price of Rs 16,499 on Flipkart from April 27 onwards.

The Moto G40 Fusion will be available in two configuration-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. For a limited time, they will be available at discounted (via ICICI bank cards) prices of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 on Flipkart from May 1 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.