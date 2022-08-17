Motorola Moto Tab G62 with Qualcomm chipset launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Wednesday (August 17) unveiled the new affordable Android tablet Moto Tab G62 in India.

The new Moto Tab G62 sports a 10.6-inch 2K+ (2000 x 1200p) TDDI IPS LCD-based screen and come with TUV Rheinland low light/blue light solution, which ensures the display do not harm the eyes whenever the user consumes multimedia content or read e-books for long hours. Also, it features a metal case on the back, a 3.5mm audio jack port, and there is a single SIM slot (type: nano, only on LTE model) along with a microSD card option.

As for security is concerned, it supports face unlock in addition to pattern and numeric code-based password lock option.

Inside, it houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU, backed by Android 12, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a massive 7,700mAh battery with 20W charger in the box.

It also sports an 8MP autofocus camera (f/2.2) on the back and an 8MP ultra-wide 118-degree angle front camera with a fixed focus for selfies and video chatting.

Motorola Moto Tab G62 will be available in blue colour and come in two variants-- Wi-Fi only and LTE -- for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively on Flipkart from August 25 onwards. Prospective buyers can pre-book the device from August 17 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.