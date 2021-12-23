Motorola reveals list of phones eligible for Android 12

It's been close to two months since Google launched the new Android 12 for Pixels and also revealed that other branded phones will get in a phased manner in the coming months.

Since, several companies such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and others revealed the respective devices that are confirmed to get the latest Android 12.

Now, Motorola has finally announced the list of all the Moto series phOne eligible for Android 12 OS, which is internally known as Snow Cone.

The new Android 12 comes with visually appealing material you design-based user interface with colourful themes. With the help of advanced color extraction algorithms, users can customise the look and feel of the entire phone to match their style. They can change notifications, settings, widgets, and even select apps.

Also, the most important aspect of the Android 12 is the Privacy dashboard. It offers device owners a clear and comprehensive view of when apps access the location, camera, or mic over the past 24 hours. If the user thinks an app is doing too much tracking, they can revoke the permissions. Also, the phone indicates flashes light alerts whenever an app is accessing the camera or the mic.

Android 12 makes switching from old phones and even iPhone to new phones faster and easier than ever before. It can be done with a cable or shared WiFi connection.

Also, Android 12 offers a better gaming experience with advanced controls that allow users to block notifications, screen record, and control the audio while playing the games.

Here's the list of Motorola phones eligible for Android 12:

1) Razr 5G, Razr 2020

2) Motorola Edge 20 Pro

3) Motorola Edge 20

4) Motorola Edge 20 Lite

5) Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

6) Motorola Edge (2021)

7) Motorola Edge 5G UW

8) Motorola Edge Plus

9) Motorola One 5G Ace

10) Motorola One 5G UW Ace

11) Moto G200 5G

12) Moto G71 5G

13) Moto G51 5G

14) Moto G41

15) Moto G31

16) Moto G100

17) Moto G60s

18) Moto G60

19) Moto G50 / Moto G50 5G

20) Moto G40 fusion

21) Moto G30

22) Moto G power (2022)

23) Moto G Pure

24) Moto G Stylus 5G

Business Edition models

1) Moto g pro

2) Motorola Edge (2021)

3) Motorola Edge 20

4) Motorola Edge 20 Lite

5) Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

