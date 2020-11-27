Motorola to bring mid-range Moto G 5G phone to India soon

After OnePlus, Motorola is all set to bring the low-cost 5G phone to India as early as next week.

The Indian arm of the phone-maker on Twitter revealed that the new Moto G 5G phone will make its debut on November 30 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G 5G originally made its global debut on November 5. Its price starts at €299.99 (approx. 26,399) in Europe. But, the company is claiming that the upcoming device will be the most affordable 5G phone. It should be noted that the OnePlus Nord base model (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) costs Rs 24,999. So, we expect Moto G 5G to cost less than the rival variant at least in India.



Motorola Moto G 5G coming soon to India. Credit: Flipkart



The new Moto 5 5G comes with 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) MaxVision LCD screen, Snapdragon 750G octa-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android OS and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charger. Just 15 minutes of charging is enough for the phone to last up to 10 hours.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.7 aperture, Quad pixel technology, PDAF)+ 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP camera (with f/2.4 aperture) for macro shots. It also supports 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps video recording. On the front, it features 16MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture.



Moto G 5G phone. Credit: Motorola India



Other features include IP52 rating (water-resistant), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headset jack, bottom-ported loudspeaker, dual SIM support ( Type nano: 5G/4G LTE + 4G LTE), Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (dual bands: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC (Near Field Communication).

