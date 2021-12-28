Motorola working on 3rd Gen Razr foldable phone

Motorola has commenced work on the third-generation Razr foldable phone.

Motorola is not yet given up on the Razr series and as the saying goes, the third time the charm, it hopes the new model will fare well compared to two previous iterations. Though they brought back the nostalgic memories of the iconic Moto Razr flip phone design, the mediocre internal hardware left much to be desired compared to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series. The latter came with the latest chipset and decent camera hardware. However, the Razr 1 and 2, despite the underwhelming specifications, came with a premium price tag.

Now, having learned valuable lessons, the company's upcoming Razr 3 series is said to come with better features.

Chen Jin, GM, Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola in a post on Weibo has assured fans the upcoming phone will definitely come with a powerful processor, better user interface, and improved crease-free hinge technology developed by Lenovo Research Institute.

Motorola Razr (2020 and later versions) had good design language and also crease-free flexible displays were high talking points of the phones. But, the below-par internal specification and expensive price took the shine off the devices.

It will be interesting to see how the new Motorola Razr 3 series will come out in 2022.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.