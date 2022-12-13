Multiple vulnerabilities detected in Android phones, update now: CERT-In

With the increased usage of smartphones around the world, cybercriminals are coming up with ingenious ways to infiltrate the system to steal personal information or corporate trade secrets for ransom or steal financial credentials o steal money.

While consumers are warned not to venture into the darknet and not install any unfamiliar apps, it is also imperative for device-maker and platform owners such as Google (Android), Apple (iOS/iPadOS/macOS), and Microsoft (Windows) to come with security measures to thwart such cyber threats.

In the latest instance, multiple security loopholes have been detected on phones with Android (v10, v11, v12, v12L, and v13). "These vulnerabilities exist in Google Android due to flaws in Android Runtime, Framework, Media Framework components, Syste, Google Play System update, Kernel components, Imagination Technologies components, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components," said Indian Computer Response Team (CERT-In).

Specific details have been kept under wraps. If cyber criminals come to know of it, they can exploit the vulnerabilities to gain elevated privileges to execute arbitrary code, access personal details, and even can cause a denial of services (DoS) attack.

Google has acknowledged the vulnerabilities in Android phones and has actually released the December update to Pixel phones recently. The company has released the source code of the Android security patch to partner smartphone makers.

Even Samsung has begun deploying the latest security fix along with the Android 13-based One UI update.

However, other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are yet to roll-out the December security patch to their respective phones.

Whenever the smartphone-maker release an update, phone owners are advised to upgrade to the latest version immediately.

