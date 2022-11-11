Musk's Twitter Blue service now available in India?

Two weeks into Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the helm of Twitter, it has gone trhough majors changes, latest being its $8 for its Blue plan which includes its sought-after "verified" badge.

The revamped Twitter Blue plan is Musk's push to monetise the micro-blogging platform and make the social media network less reliant on advertisements.

After rolling it out in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for a fee of $7.99 (approx Rs 655) per month, Musk's Blue plan now seems to be available for some users in India.

Twitter Blue in india costs 719/- per month. pic.twitter.com/HKTtBbO00p — Gaurav Agrawal (@Agrawalji_Tech) November 10, 2022

A user from India has shared a screenshot of the App Store where the Twitter Blue service is offered to him at Rs 719 per month. The notification also said that it can be cancelled at any time at least one day before each renewal date.

The Blue subscription has received a lot of mixed reactions from people across the world.

Also Read | Explained: Difference between Twitter Blue and Musk's $8 Blue Tick

The blue tick on an account's was mark of authenticity and doubts emerged whether public figures or media outlets would pay for it. The "official" gray tag -- almost immediately scrapped -- was seen by observers as a workaround to solve that problem.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't," Musk added to explain the U-turn.

Amid Twitter's controversy, its made-in-India rival Koo has announced that will not charge users for a verification badge.

Koo, which allows users to express views in Indian languages, has already crossed 50 million downloads.