MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy launches Book2, Book2 Pro series

Consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled the new line of Galaxy Book2 series at the ongoing Mobile World Congress MWC 2022 (28 February - 3 March) in Barcelona.

The new Galaxy Book2 comes in two variants-- Book2 Business and Book2 Pro.

The regular Galaxy Book2 Business sports a graphite-hued enclosure with a 14-inch full HD display with Anti-Glare tech.

It runs Windows 11 Pro OS out-of-the-box, 8GB RAM ( option to expand to 64GB via two slots), 51.5Wh battery with USB-C 65W charger, full HD 1080p + IR camera for facial recognition security, fingerprint power key, dual MIC, stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos sound system, USB-C ( x 1), USB-A (x 2), one Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.0, RJ45, 3.55mm headphone/mic jack, microSD slot, and Kensington Lock.

The company is offering multiple CPU options-- Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors and 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5 or i7 processors.

As far as the graphics card is concerned, consumers will get the option to choose between Intel UHD GraphicsIntel Iris X Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A.

It also boasts the Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with security-critical data and stop PC attacks before the operating system is infiltrated.

Galaxy Book2 Business is capable of stopping attempts to compromise its system by establishing a Hardware-based Root of Trust, which validates BIOS and builds a dependable trust chain between the CPU, secure embedded processor, and SPI flash.

"Should Galaxy Book2 Business become the target of an attack, valuable data is secured with BIOS auto-recovery, which can detect threats during the PC’s boot process and automatically restore the BIOS to a backup copy before corruption strikes," says the company.

Device owners can make good use of the Samsung Account Single Sign-On feature, which simplifies the authentication process by requiring credentials to be entered only once. Samsung’s new blockchain-based Private Share4 also gives enterprise customers the safest platform for encrypting and sharing confidential information. Employees can authorize access and set expiration dates for every file they send, so proprietary and privileged information stays classified. And should an employee misplace their Galaxy Book2 Business PC at any point, they can use Samsung’s SmartThings Find5 to search for their Galaxy devices and pinpoint the location of each one.

As part of the Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy Book2 Business can sync with smartphone apps through Link to Windows6 to send texts and take calls using both devices. The crossover app continuity also enables users to select recently used phone apps and open them up on their Galaxy Book2 Business PC, so they can pick up right where they left off. Samsung has also updated its Quick Share7 feature and merged it with Link Sharing, so users can instantly and easily share work with others from anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

It comes in screen sizes- 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. They come in graphite and silver case options. They featuring a full HD (1920x1080p) AMOLED screen with 500nits peak brightness, 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5) RAM, up to 1TB storage (NVMe SSD), full HD 1080p web camera with dual Array Mic, fingerprint​ sensor on power key, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax, 2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth v5.1, Stereo 2 x max 4W (Smart AMP; 5W in 15.6-inch model), Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos, and 65W USB Type-C Adapter.

They run Windows 11 OS, 12th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5 options) with Intel EVO), and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The new Galaxy Book2 Pro series also comes with one Thunderbolt 4 (1), one USB Type-C, one USB 3.2, one HDMI , 3.5pi Headphone/Mic and microSD.

Additionally, the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro comes with the option of Intel Arc Graphics, backlit Island Type keyboard with 3-row Numeric pad, nano SIM (Optional) slot, and 68Wh​ battery.



The new Galaxy Book2 Pro series. Credit: Samsung India



On the other hand, the 13.3-inch model comes with Island Type backlit keyboard and a 63Wh battery.

Samsung is also offering the special Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series. It also comes with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes.

They come in graphite, burgundy, and silver cases featuring a full HD (1920x1080p) AMOLED screen with 500nits peak brightness, 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5) RAM, up to 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, full HD 1080p web camera with dual Array Mic, fingerprint​ sensor on power key, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax, 2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth v5.1, Stereo 2 x max 4W (Smart AMP; 5W in 15.6-inch model), Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos, 65W USB Type-C Adapter,

They run Windows 11 OS, 12th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5 options) with Intel EVO), and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The new Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series also come with one Thunderbolt 4 (1), two USB Type-C, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, and microSD.

They both support the S Pen stylus and users can use it to write notes on the touch screen of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 series.



The new Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. Credit: Samsung India



There is a new Studio Mode with a variety of new features, including Auto Framing, which keeps the user perfectly centered even when he/she moves around the frame. New background effects and Face Effect remove visual distractions from the background while enhancing the user's appearance, so he/she will look their best no matter during the video chat. To complete the video experience, GREENGUARD-certified AMOLED displays are now brighter for increased clarity.

The prices of the devices will be announced later during the local launches in the coming weeks.

