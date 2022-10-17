NBA 2K23 exclusive edition coming soon to Apple Arcade

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K series is one of the most popular basketball simulation game on all platforms. Now, a special NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is excluvely coming to Apple devices later this week on October 18.

One of the highlight features of the upcoming game is the 'The Greatest mode'. This lets the player go head-to-head with top NBA athletes, past and present, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and more.

As part of the launch offer, gamers will be able to redeem the virtual Devin Booker Kobe 4 Protro shoes for free from the main menu in-game.



NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition screengrab. Credit: Apple



To enable the adrenaline rush of playing top NBA players, gamers will get to feel an immersive gaming experience with commentary from National Basketball Association with play-by-play announcers, Colour analysts, and Sideline reporters such as Kevin Harlan, Greg Anthony, Steve Smith, Doris Burke, Clark Kellogg, Brent Barry, and David Aldridge.

Add to that, several fan-favorite modes are returning including MyCAREER, MyCOURT, The Association, Quick Match, and Online Multiplayer modes.

In a related development, Apple also introduced the new game The Garden Between+ last weekend on App Store.

It is a single-player adventure-puzzle game about memories, friendship, and time. Players play best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood.



The Garden Between+ game screengrab. Credit: Apple



"Together the duo embarks on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship, the memories they’ve built, what must be let go, and what should never be left behind. Manipulate time to solve puzzles and reach the apex of each isle. Follow the duo as they unpack and explore their significant moments spent together, lighting up constellations, and illuminating threads of a bittersweet narrative," reads the game's description on Apple Store.

Also, several popular games such as Jetpack Joyride 2, Crayola Create & Play+, Bloons TD 6+, HEROish, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Simon’s Cat — Story Time, and Amazing Bomberman got new updates with new features and goodies, with a promise of improved gaming experience.

