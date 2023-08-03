Nekograms+, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go and more coming soon to Apple Arcade

In July, we saw Slay the Spire+, Lego Duplo World+ and more make their way to Apple Arcade.

This month, several new gaming titles such as SEGA's classic Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go along with Nekograms+, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, and more are all set to debut on the Apple gaming platform.

Among them, Nekograms+ (by Hungry Sky) is coming first on August 8. It is a fun game wherein the player has to move around cats and couches around the living space at home so that the kitty has the best place to sleep. The most ideal spot will get more points.



Nekograms+ (Hungry Sky) coming soon to Apple Arcade. Credit: Apple



The game has 15 different cat breeds and the player has to explore three beautifully crafted worlds while enjoying a soothing and original soundtrack. It has 120 engaging levels to complete the mission.

Later in the month, Kingdoms: Merge & Build (by Cherrypick Games) is coming on August 18. It is puzzle-cum-adventure game. Here, players have to solve story-based Kingdom-building games.



Kingdoms: Merge & Build (by Cherrypick Games). Credit: Apple



Here, in this fantasy world, the state has lost its king and a mysterious power has destroyed the kingdom. Now it’s up to Prince Edward and his friends to rebuild the land and save the citizens. The players have to gain resources to construct and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and uncover the mystery in order to restore the fallen kingdom to its former glory.

The new game finity. (by Seabaa, Inc.) is set to debut on August 25 on Apple Arcade. It is a fun 2D game that puts the player's intelligence to the test, as it combines the skill and complexity of chess.

SEGA’s classic rhythm game series Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is coming on August 29. It features three exclusive songs found only on Arcade — PSY’s “DADDY (feat. CL),” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and “The Walker” from Fitz and the Tantrums — along with an exclusive series first Story Mode.

Here, players join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music. In total, it has more than 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular music genres, and even more songs post-launch.

Also read | Slay the Spire+, Lego Duplo World+ and more to debut on Apple Arcade in July

In India, Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month plan. It offers ad-free access to 200 plus exclusive gaming titles across all compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech