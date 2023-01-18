Netflix brings new features to iPhone app

Netflix brings visually maker over of the user interface, smoother transition when searching content on the iPhone app

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 16:02 ist

Popular Over-The-Top streaming service provider Netflix introduced an all-new interface and features to the iOS app.

The new update (v15.14.0) brings a visual makeover to Netflix's UI. Once you open the app, it pops up big banners with the latest movies or TV series added to Netflix.

Also, if you tap on the slider, it opens up to offer more information about the trailer. It replaces the 'Info' card.

The Coming Soon tab is now called 'What's New'. Also, Netflix gets visually appealing wallpaper gradients that are created from the content's teaser art.
Navigating on Netflix is now livelier than before.

In a related development, Amazon is testing a new 'Prime Lite' subscription in India. Some of the notable aspects of the affordable app version are that it would offer free two-day delivery and also an ad-supported Prime Video streaming service.

It is expected to be priced at Rs 999 per year compared to the premium subscription of Rs 1,499, which offers more such as free one-day delivery service in addition to access to Prime Music, Video, and Gaming.

