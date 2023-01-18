Netflix brings new features to iPhone app

Popular Over-The-Top streaming service provider Netflix introduced an all-new interface and features to the iOS app.

The new update (v15.14.0) brings a visual makeover to Netflix's UI. Once you open the app, it pops up big banners with the latest movies or TV series added to Netflix.

Also, if you tap on the slider, it opens up to offer more information about the trailer. It replaces the 'Info' card.

The Coming Soon tab is now called 'What's New'. Also, Netflix gets visually appealing wallpaper gradients that are created from the content's teaser art.

Navigating on Netflix is now livelier than before.

This last year, I’ve been leading a UI refresh to make Netflix feel more fluid, delightful, and polished. Today, all that work shipped! Huge thanks to @nebson and @b3ll for helping bring this to life ❤️ Details below, but try it out yourself! pic.twitter.com/cZFb7c42Fd — Janum Trivedi (@jmtrivedi) January 16, 2023

In a related development, Amazon is testing a new 'Prime Lite' subscription in India. Some of the notable aspects of the affordable app version are that it would offer free two-day delivery and also an ad-supported Prime Video streaming service.

It is expected to be priced at Rs 999 per year compared to the premium subscription of Rs 1,499, which offers more such as free one-day delivery service in addition to access to Prime Music, Video, and Gaming.

