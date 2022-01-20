Netflix welcomes two new games

After launching original TV series theme-based games such as Stranger Things, Netflix is now adding third-party gaming titles to its content portfolio.

Developed by Rogue Games, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan is an award-winning open-world, card adventure game. In this virtual world, players have to trek across a fully 3D procedural map and have to make strategic choices that alter the experience in various ways.

During the journey, they will face hostile environments, evolving tiles, and have to battle dangerous creatures — anthropomorphic (animals with human characters) to get rewards and reach newer levels of the games.

“We’re thrilled to bring this best-in-class open-world strategy adventure card game to Netflix subscribers. Arcanium delivers hours of incredible rogue-like deck-building gameplay with stunning visuals and controls tailored for touch screen,” said Chris Archer, chief strategy officer, Rogue Games.



Arcanium: Rise of Akhan (screen-grab). Credit: Rogue Games



Another addition is Krispee Street which is developed by Frosty Pop. It is a popular hidden object game based on the webcomic of the same name. The player’s mission is to bring the characters and world of Krispee to life. Find hundreds of characters and objects scattered throughout the jam-packed levels.

Besides the two TV series games- Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game—, Netflix also offers three other titles—Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

Jump into the quirky, curious, and feels-like-a-warm-hug world of Krispee Street, a hidden object game based on the webcomic of the same name. Get all the feels you never knew you needed, now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RmqF05dGuj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 19, 2022

Here's how to find the games on Netflix:

Step 1: Log in to the Netflix app

Step 2: Netflix Games appears prominently on the homepage or the games tab

Step 3: Select the game you want to play

Users can also download the game via your device’s app store or play the game through the Netflix app.

