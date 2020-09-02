New Apple Watch, iPad Air tipped to launch on this date

We are already two days into September and every tech enthusiast, particularly Apple fanboys know very well this month always witness the annual product event hosted by the Cupertino-based company, to unveil a new line of iPhones, iPads, and Watch. But, this time there is a slight change of plan.

Thanks to Covid-19 induced lockdown earlier in the year, there were lots of delays in setting up the production line and source the components to commence the assembling of devices.

So, due to loss of time, Apple is reportedly planning a staggered launch of products in two phases. In the first stage, the company will just release a press note revealing the price and availability details of the new Apple Watch series and iPad later this month.

I’m being told that *something* is happening on Apple’s website on Tuesday, September 8th. Between 9:00-12:00 EST. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 1, 2020

If renowned Apple product leaks Jon Prosser is to be believed, it will happen as early as September 7. Already, the company is sprucing up the website to make it live next Tuesday. Prosser is so confident about his source that he says the changes will reflect on the Apple website anytime between 9:00 -12:00 EST. It can be noted that he was dead on accurate on the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro launch press note timings too.

As far as the iPhone 12 series is concerned, it is most likely expected to be announced around October 12 via an online programme just like WWDC 2020.

Big news coming from the US is that Apple will be offering two versions of Watch-- one premium Watch Series 6 and an affordable Watch on the lines of iPhone SE (2020). The top-end model is expected to better Fall Detection sensor, SpO2 blood-oxygen-level reader, sleep tracker, and better battery life.

The new iPad Air is expected to borrow a leaf out of iPad Pro's design and is said to come with a uniform bezel around the edge and probably lose fingerprint sensor, instead come with Face ID and an upgraded processor.

On the other hand, Apple is expected to bring not three but four new iPhones next month. It is said that the company will offer generic models in two sizes-- new 5.4-inch screen and 6.1-inch-- dubbed as iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. They are expected to be made available for purchase in October.

Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models will get bigger screens-- to 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, compared to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max, which come in from 5.4-inch and 6.5-inch-- sizes, respectively. However, they will hit stores only in November.

All the models are said to come with OLED-based screens and will be powered by Apple A14 Bionic with iOS 14. The iPhone 12 and 12 Max are said to come with improved dual-camera compared to the iPhone 11.

On the other hand, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to come with triple 16MP cameras in addition to an extra LiDAR sensor seen in the iPad Pro 2020 series.

Apple's iPhone 12 series price is expected to start at $699 at least in the US.

