New exciting games to join Apple Arcade club this April

Apple Arcade made its debut in 2019 and since the premium gaming subscription has grown and better with the addition of numerous quality creative titles such as NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, LEGO Brawls, Sneaky Sasquatch, and more.

Now, home to more than 200 games, Apple Arcade is set to welcome more this month. Some of the popular ones include Gear.Club Stradale, , and Sonic Dash+ (SEGA). They are now available on Apple App Store and two more—Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+” (iWare Designs) and Construction Simulator 2+” (Astragon Entertainment) are slated to make their debut next week on April 15.

The new Moonshot - A Journey Home is coming on April 22. And, Prune+ (Joel McDonald) is scheduled to launch on April 29.

For the uninitiated, Gear.Club Stradale is a fun social racing game that allows players and five of their friends to get options to drive some of the most popular car brands such as Bugatti, Porsche, and McLaren. The game is set in the picturesque Tuscany, Italy and players will move into their own villa. There, players will have to join a club or create their own to participate in club races and events. With every win, they get to make visual and performance improvements on their cars and expand their villa to make a name for themselves in the region.



Gear.Club Stradale game screen-shot. Credit: Apple



Developed by Noodlecake and Morsel Interactive, Moonshot - A Journey Home is said to be an adventurous, physics-based puzzle game that challenges players to help Moon Pi, a young moon separated from Mother Earth, find its way back home.

Players have trek across the mysterious universe in a unique and heartwarming, story-driven game that combines fun slingshot gameplay mechanics and challenging navigational puzzles. Players will launch themselves past other planets’ gravity fields, all while avoiding dangerous traps like black holes, aliens, and other strange space phenomena in their quest back to Mother Earth.



Moonshot - A Journey Home game screen-grab. Credit: Apple



In the Construction Simulator 2+, the players have to their own construction company and take the wheel of more than 40 original licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Meiller Kipper, Kenworth, and Mack Trucks. And, operate massive cranes, load construction materials, pour concrete, and cover the streets in Westside Plains city with asphalt. “Construction Simulator 2+” takes players to the USA with much-requested road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match.



Construction Simulator 2+ game. Credit: Apple



The original Sonic Dash game was first released in 2013 and now, the new ‘Sonic Dash+’ includes a long-time request from fans: leaderboards. Players from around the world will finally be able to assess who are the best runners. Since its first appearance in a game more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozen of games, TV series, and movies.



Sonic Dash+ game. Credit: Apple



Apple Arcade is now home to more than 200 premium games and with a subscription, users will get to play the ad-free games and never have to make any in-app purchase to get to any level or get points. In India, Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month and will be accessible on Apple devices linked to that particular ID. Also, there is Apple One bundle, which offers access to Apple Music, TV+ and iCloud+ (minimum 50GB) storage with prices starting at Rs 195/month for individuals and Rs 365/month for family (minimum 200GB iCloud+ storage).

