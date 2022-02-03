New games set to join Apple Arcade club this month

It’s been two years since Apple launched the Arcade gaming service, and since then it has added more and more titles into its library totalling 200 plus and also now home some of the best graphics-rich games in the industry including NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends and many more.

Now, the company has announced to bring four more— two Apple Store Greats— Bridge Constructor+ from Headup, Bloons TD 6+ from Ninja Kiwi, which are slated to arrive on February 4 and 11, respectively.

And, two Arcade Originals include—Wylde Flowers from Studio Drydock and Gibbon: Beyond the Trees from Broken Rules— and are coming on February 18 and 25, respectively.

For the uninitiated, Bridge Constructor+ involves developing civic infrastructure for transportation. It is a simulator and players will have to design and create elaborate roads for cars and trucks to cross over; their job is to abide by the rules of the physics and civil engineering skills to ensure the bridge are capable of supporting different vehicles or else it may crash. The game offers several different settings and 100 plus levels to master the art of bridge-building by using different materials and stress-testing constructions to make sure they won’t buckle and break under the weight of ongoing traffic.

On the other hand, Bloons TD 6+ is a strategy game. Players have to create a good defence plan using resources such as monkey towers, upgrades, heroes, and activated abilities, then knock every last invading Bloon. It has more than 50 maps for a single player and he/she can dive into multiple additional game modes including a 4-Player co-op, where they can experience every map and mode with up to three other players in public or private games.

There is also Boss Events, where the menacing Bloons’ boss, which can challenge even the strongest defences. Players on the Odyssey battle through a series of 3 to 5 maps connected by their theme, rules, and rewards. All along the way players can earn trophies to unlock dozens of cosmetic items that let them customise their monkeys, Bloons, animations, music, and much more, notes the game description.

In the Wylde Flowers games, players will assume the role of Tara, who has just moved to a magical hamlet to help out her grandma and the family farm. As users play the game, they will be introduced to a cast of fully voiced characters with intriguing backstories — find friendship or even romance. The characters and players have to get accustomed to an active farming lifestyle as they tend crops, care for animals, fish, craft, and more throughout the day. However, in the night, they’ll nurture their inner witch as they learn to fly their broomstick, brew potions, control the weather and seasons or even transform into a cat.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, as the name suggests, is centred around the forest and most importantly, it helps people realise the importance of ecological balance. Players have to learn the tricks of the dynamic movement systems to swing, slide and somersault through a hand-painted jungle, and experience the story of a lost gibbon searching for home amid rising devastation.

Our new game, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, is a a hopeful game about the beauty of wilderness and the destructive force of human civilisation. Apple Arcade, February 25th: https://t.co/1lITTsZovT

Steam, Early 2022: https://t.co/ojANHRSiwV

Nintendo Switch: Early 2022 pic.twitter.com/RH0WTzrG4u — Broken Rules (@brokenrules) February 1, 2022

“Players will swing into the life of a lost gibbon as they embark on a dangerous journey into unknown lands, with a narrative that captures the struggle of living creatures around the world. Master the ape’s art of brachiation (swinging from branch to branch) at high speed, building momentum, pulling off spectacular somersaults, and launching yourself higher and further into the air with the help of your fellow apes, feeling the thrill and exhilaration of life in an untamed jungle,” the game description.

Apple has announced that popular titles such as WHAT THE GOLF?, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, Zen Pinball Party and Zookeeper World are getting new updates with new content, features to enhance the gaming experience.

Apple has also revealed that it will be bringing more updates to popular titles including Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis, Fruit Ninja Classic, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, SP!NG, Simon’s Cat, and Crayola Create and Play.

