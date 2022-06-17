New Jigsaw Puzzle and more join Apple Arcade

Apple is on a roll this year; after introducing a slew of exciting new games such as Moonshot - A Journey Home, Gear.Club Stradale, Badland Party, Wylde Flowers and more to Apple Arcade, the company is bringing two more this week.
First up, Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ is a fun game. It comes with a massive collection of more than 29,000 jigsaw puzzles ranging from iconic brands like Disney, Hasbro, and many more.
It also comes with numerous categories and genres for users to choose from. They just have to sort and move the pieces around on the board and fill in the edges, just like the real thing. It is already live on Apple Arcade
Developed by Office Create Corp., Cooking Mama: Cuisine! is coming on Friday (June 17). As the name suggests, players have to choose the ingredients and cooking tools and then they have to think of creative recipes to dish up a fancy dish. The more innovative the food recipe is, the higher the opportunity to score more points.
Apple also added that several popular games such as NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, LEGO Star Wars Battles, PAC-MAN Party Royale, Zookeeper World, and Zen Pinball Party are getting updates with new features.
