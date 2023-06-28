New security vulnerability detected in Microsoft Teams app

Microsoft earlier in the month released June 2023 security update to Windows PCs to curb cyber threats.

However, it looks like, it is not enough to protect the computers, as security experts Max Corbridge and Tom Ellson at Jumpsec Labs have detected security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Teams that may

If it is left unattended, bad actors will be able to send malware through the Teams app and take over the system. What's more worrying is that it can affect a whole corporate company if the Information Technology (IT) team doesn't take any remedial action.

It is advised for the IT team to change the settings in communication networks, particularly messenger apps such as Microsoft Teams and others too, wherein only employees can message and interact with other colleagues and stop access to outsiders to communicate with employees.

There have been several cases of threat actors masquerading as benign online acquaintances who first gain the trust of the employee of a target company and eventually drop malware or ransomware to take control over the network of the entire company and demand ransom with cryptocurrency.

Tips on how to protect your computers against malware:

1) Never reply or click URL links on messages or emails sent from unknown senders

3) Always ignore messages with URL link to download any app

4) It is advisable to keep the computer updated with the latest software and security patches released by the device maker

5) It is a good practice to install an anti-virus app from prominent publishers

