New set of malicious apps detected on Google Play Store

For the past few years, Google is making sincere efforts including forming App Defence Alliance with top cyber security firms to protect Play Store but looks like, it is not enough. Almost every few weeks, we are hearing reports of malware-laced apps entering the Android ecosystem.

In the latest instance, Dr Web cyber research team detected several malicious apps including- Tubebox, Bluetooth device auto-connect, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi & USB driver, Volume, Music Equalizer, Fast Cleaner & Cooling Master, and some of which have made their way to millions of phones around the world.

As the apps' names suggest, they offer services such as faster wireless connectivity, improved speed of the phone, managing overheating issues, and one, Tubebox, which promises monetary benefits if the user watches the video ads on the app. This particular app was able to convince more than a million people to install it but did not keep its word of offering rewards that can be redeemed as cash or coupons valid on e-commerce websites.



Malicious apps detected on Google Play Store. Credit: Dr Web



Even the Bluetooth-related apps each registering more than a million installations too did not function as promised.

Instead, the benign-looking apps ruined the user experience on Android phones with annoying ads and even diverted the user to unsafe websites and reportedly stole the personal details of the phone owners.

People who have already installed the aforementioned apps are advised to uninstall them immediately. Also, it is good practice not to install apps from unfamiliar publishers and also make it a habit of going through the reviews down the app on Google Play Store. There will always be telltale signs of the app's reputation and what issues people faced when they installed the app.

And, to be on the safer side, install an anti-virus or anti-malware security app on your phone.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.