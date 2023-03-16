New WhatsApp iOS update enables users copy text from images

Recently, WhatsApp introduced picture-in-picture mode to iOS that offers the flexibility to simultaneously continue video calls and also operate others apps on the iPhone.

Now, the company has introduced a new camera feature that will help users extract texts from an image, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.

The new update v23.5.77 is bringing this feature to iPhones, but as of now, it is not showing copy text feature in India. Probably, WhatsApp is staging the roll-out process in phases and may come in a few days or in a week's time.

It should be noted that Apple's native iPhone camera and Photos apps already have this feature, but to perform this same task and paste it on WhatsApp, would take a few extra steps.



WhatsApp to release a feature to copy text from images. Credit: WABetaInfo



But, with the in-built feature of WhatsApp, users can actually save time sending the message on the app.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing another value-added feature that allows users to edit an already-sent message.

Most often than not, there are spelling mistakes by accident or the phone keyboard app's autocorrect feature. The receiver may take offense to the presence of the wrong word. But, with the edit feature, senders get an opportunity to fix the problem in a quick time.

