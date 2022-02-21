New Wylde Flowers game comes to Apple Arcade

As promised, Apple Arcade welcomed the new exclusive Wyldge Flowers game. It will be available on all devices including Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

For the uninitiated, Wylde Flowers's game revolves around the protagonist Tara, who moves to a small hamlet to help grandma and the family farm.

As they continue to play, gamers will be introduced to a cast of fully voiced characters with intriguing backstories — find friendship or even romance.

The characters and players have to get accustomed to an active farming lifestyle as they tend crops, care for animals, fish, craft, and more throughout the day.

There is a twist in Wylde Flowers. Besides doing the village chores during the day, the player can nurture their interest in witchcraft as they learn to fly their broomstick, brew potions, control the weather and seasons or even transform into a cat.



Wylde Flowers game screen-shot. Credit: Apple



Apple also added that several popular games such as LEGO Star Wars Battles, Zookeeper World, Zen Pinball Party, and Super Stickman Golf 3+ will be getting new content and features through an update.

With respect to LEGO Star Wars Battles, be ready to play season 6 with Maz Kanata as the host.

Also, Zen Pinball Party - Biolab, the classic Zen Studios original pinball table will get the new update. players have to rescue creatures and unravel the mystery of the missing cookies in the Mad Scientist's high-tech genetic laboratory. And, also chase down the tricky Pinball Wizard with a friend in seasonal Community Events, via a new co-op game mode.

Zookeeper World will be getting 25 new puzzle stages and new mini-game content including new arcade game machines.

The new update is bringing a new course pack with five new permanent courses added to the Super Stickman Golf 3+.

For more information on any games, users just have to check the “Recently Updated” section on Apple Arcade.

