New zero-day vulnerability detected in Google Chrome PC browser

Zero-day vulnerability detected in Chrome PC browser

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 16 2022, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 11:12 ist

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), earlier in the month sent out an alert asking users to update their Chrome browser with latest security patch to protect the PCs from hackers.

Now, another zero-day vulnerability - 'CVE-2022-0609'- has been detected on the Chrome app for PC. Google has released the security patch to fix the loophole.

For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts were previously unware of its existence, but some hackers may have used it to attack systems. 

It is imperative for PC owners who use the Chrome browser to update it with the latest firmware.

"The Stable channel has been updated to 98.0.4758.102 for Windows, Mac, and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks. The extended stable channel has also been updated to 98.0.4758.102 for Windows and Mac which will roll out over the coming days/weeks," reads the official Google statement.

Since the roll-out process is being carried out in phases and is expected to take time for the update to reach all corners of the world, Google has decided to keep the vulnerability details under wraps. By doing this, other bad actors will not be able to get any hint to exploit the security loophole of the Chrome browser.

Also, Google has rewarded several independent cyber security experts for their work in detecting the vulnerability in the Chrome browser. The award money ranges from $7,000 (approx. Rs 5,25,753) to $15,000 (around Rs 11,26,613).

