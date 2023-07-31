Next-gen JioBook with JioOS launched in India

The new JioBook will be up for purchase on Reliance Digital online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon from August 5 onwards in India.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 18:51 ist
Reliance Retail on Monday (July 31) unveiled the new generation affordable PC JioBook in India.

The JioBook(2023) sports an 11.6-inch HD display with anti-glare tech. It features a polycarbonate-based casing, which is said to be sturdy and also ensures the device is lightweight. It weighs around 990gm.

It has a regular keypad with 75 keys and a trackpad. It also has an HD camera and a stereo sound speaker.


Inside, it comes with MediaTek MT 8788 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), and runs JioOS, which is said to be a forked version of Android. 

With an aim to find traction among school and college students, the new JioBook supports JioBIAN-Linus-based coding software, coding language Integrated development environment Software(IDEs), and compilers such as Python, C/C++, Java, and Perl. Also, users will get access to 100GB of cloud storage and a one-year free subscription to Quick Heal anti-virus protection. Also, it supports the Jio suite of apps.


With a full charge,  JioBook can deliver up to eight hours of battery life. Besides the Wi-Fi (dual-bands: 2.5Ghz and 5Ghz), it also supports 4G SIM so users can connect to cellular internet service whenever outside the home. And, it supports USB, HDMI, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack port.

The new JioBook costs Rs 16,499 and will be up for purchase on Reliance Digital online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon from August 5 onwards in India.

DH Tech
Technology News
JioBook
Reliance Jio
laptops

