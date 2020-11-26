Nokia 2.4 Android One hands-on review: First impression

HMD Global Oy, earlier on Thursday (November 26) unveiled the company's new phone Nokia 2.4 in India.

Nokia 2.4 is a mid-range phone and comes with quite a good set of features including a big display, high capacity battery, and also, it is an Android One series mobile, meaning it is guaranteed two major Android OS updates and an additional year of security software support.

The Nokia 2.4 is available in three colours-- Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options-- for Rs 10,399 for the 3GB/64GB variant. Initially, it is available on Nokia India e-store starting today, but will soon be making its way to Amazon and Flipkart on December 4.

I spent some hours with the new Nokia 2.4 and here are my initial thoughts:

Design and display

Nokia 2.4 sports a 3D nano-textured shell on the back and offers a really good grip to hold on to the phone. Also, I noted the width of the phone bit small, but has a taller figure. Though it comes off as a big phone, it was easy to wrap around the display and happy to note, the rail around the edge exudes sturdy feel.



Nokia 4.2 Android One. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600p) with a 2.5D curved glass screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is bright and seems good enough to view contents without straining the eyes.

Processor, RAM, and storage

Nokia 2.4 Android One houses 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, and can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. It runs pure Android 10 out-of-the-box and is expected to get the latest Android 11 soon. The new phone is powered by a 12nm class 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core chipset backed by a 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. In the brief time I have spent with the Nokia 2.4, it showed no sign of lag-ness while switching between apps or while taking photos.

Camera:

On the back, it has a dual-camera module-- 13MP with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP snapper. It has a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Thanks to Cyclone Nirav, I was able to take get out of my house here in Bengaluru due to rain all through the day. But, I was able to take a couple of snaps (below) from the window.



Nokia 2.4 Android One camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The pictures were decent for its asking price but will need more time to fully assess the camera of the Nokia 2.4 Android One.



Nokia 2.4 Android One camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Battery

It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and is good enough to keep the phone for close to two days under normal usage.

However, I need to use it more to get a better understanding if the Nokia 2.4 can deliver when pushed to its limits. Will be filing a more detailed review in the coming days.

