Nokia 2.4 review: Bang for the buck Android One phone

Recently, HMD Global Oy launched the company's new Android One series phone Nokia 2.4 for Rs 10,499 in India.

The new Nokia 2.4 has a pretty good hardware upgrade in terms of a larger display, better processor, and bigger battery capacity compared to the predecessor 2.3 series.

I have been using the Nokia 2.4 Android One for a week and here are my thoughts.

Design, build quality, and display:

As said in my first impression, Nokia 2.4 Fjord looks good in the dual-tone design. It has a 3D nano-textured shell on the back and offers a really good grip for the fingers to hold on to the phone.

The phone's frame is slim but sturdy and it has a taller structure. Despite the big size, it was easy for me to wrap around the display.

It features a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side and just above, the company has incorporated a SIM tray with triple slots (nano + nano + microSD). On the opposite side, it has the volume rocker and power button placed one over the other. On top, it has a 3.5mm audio jack and a mic.

At the base, it features another mic, right beside it, you will find the Type 2 micro USB port and a speaker.

On the back, Nokia 2.4 features vertically aligned dual-camera module with LED flash, and just below, there is a fingerprint sensor. It is very to access for the index finger, even for a person with small hands to unlock the screen. Also, it is very fast and responsive to the finger impression and has a low False Rejection Rate (FRR). Further down in the middle, there is a Nokia brand engraving.



Nokia 2.4 Android One. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600p) with a 2.5D curved glass screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is really good for its asking price and I had a good time watching high-resolution contents on the big screen and also, while viewing text in the sunlight, I did not face any pressing issue to complain.

Performance:

Nokia 2.4 comes packed with 12nm class 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core chipset backed by a 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10 OS, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, and can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.

The new Nokia phone worked smoothly while doing day-to-day tasks such as app loading, web browsing, watching videos, and loading the camera. Users can play Angry Birds, Temple Run, and other small games without any worry of lag-ness, but you cannot expect the same while playing graphics-intense games such as Asphalt 9: Legends.



Nokia 2.4 Android One. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



However, I loved the pure Android experience. With no bloatware and third-party skin, the user interface is clean and this helps people who are buying a smartphone for the first time to get the hang of it in quick time.

Besides the pure Android experience, another perk of being an Android One series phone is that the Nokia 2.4 is guaranteed long-term software support, which most rival brands don't offer. It is confirmed to get Android 11 in early 2021 and also eligible to get the new Android 12. Add to that, it will receive three years of security patches, which will help in thwarting harm from malware and other cyber threats.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it consistently lasted one and a half days with mixed usage. I usually don't play games, but for testing, I conducted a 20-minute session, and rest of the day, I spent time browsing the web and also viewed videos on YouTube for a little over 30 minutes. Also, it comes with a 5V 1A charger with a retail box.

Camera:



Nokia 2.4 Android One camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Nokia 2.4 Android One comes with a dual-camera module-- main 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP snapper with LED flash. It takes pretty decent photos in the bright sunlight condition.



Nokia 2.4 Android One camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, the auto-focus becomes slow at night, but the picture quality is really good, on par with rival brands in its class. However, you should have a steady hand to get the perfect shot.



Nokia 2.4 Android One camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it houses a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The image quality of the selfies is impressive for the budget segment. Also, it offers value-added features such as filters and editing tools to enhance the photography experience.



Nokia 2.4 Android One camera sample taken during the night with LED flash on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, Nokia 2.4's front and back camera support HD (720p) and full HD (1080p) video recording.

Final thoughts:

Over-all, Nokia 2.4 is a value-for-money handset. What impressed me the most in HMD Global's latest phone is the big HD+ display and the long battery life in addition to pure Android experience.

It is one of the best options for parents who are looking for a decent budget phone to give children to attend online studies. Also, it is a good option for senior citizens, who just like to use the phone for calling, use WhatsApp and watch videos on OTT platforms.

