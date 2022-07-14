Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with built-in TWS earbuds

Back in the late 1990s and 2000s, Nokia was one of the pioneers in the telecommunication industry. At its peak, the Finnish company sold more than 468 million handsets in 2008, but soon after the launch of the Apple iPhone, the brand lost its sheen and is now reduced to marginal player status.

After the disastrous partnership with Microsoft for Windows Phone, another Finnish company HMD Global Oy became the sole licensee to sell Nokia phones. For the last few years, it has introduced value-for-money Android-based phones, and the brand Nokia is steadily making comeback to the mainstream marketplace.

Now, it has come with an innovative feature phone 5710 XpressMusic that comes with dedicated space for TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds.

When looked at from the front, it looks like any other basic handset. But, on the back, it can accommodate a pair of earbuds and there is a slider that can be used to move up to cover and keep them in place. Also, it is just not a placeholder but also charges them. And, they can be paired with other devices too.



Nokia 5710 XpressMusic (2022). Credit: HMD Global



The Phone features dedicated buttons to control volume, switch music tracks back and forth, and more. Also, the device supports wireless FM too. The rest of the features include a standard keypad, loudspeaker, a small display on the front, a generic camera on the back, proprietary S30+ OS, 48MB RAM, and 32GB storage. With a full charge, the device can support four hours of music playback. And, it supports VoLTE and dual SIMs.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes in two colors with dual tones-- Red/White and Red/Black--for £74.99 (approx. Rs 7,092). It will be available initially in Europe and there is no official word on when it will be made released in other global markets.

