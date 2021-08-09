Nokia C20 Plus with dual-camera launched in India

HMD Global Oyj on Monday (August 9) launched the new Nokia C20 Plus in India.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600×720p) LCD display with a V-notch design. It comes with dedicated three slots of two nano SIMs and one microSD card.

Inside, it houses a 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A chipset with IMG8322 GPU, 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable up to 256GB) and a 4,950mAh battery, which is more than enough for the phone to last up to two days under normal usage.

Also, it runs Google's pure Android 11 Go Edition and is guaranteed to get a minimum of two years of security updates to thwart cyber threats in near future.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a dual-camera module-- the main 8MP with 2MP depth sensor and LED flash on the back. It features a 5MP front-facing camera.

Nokia C20 Plus comes in two colours--Ocean Blue and Graphite Black. It is available in two variants- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage-- for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.



Nokia C20 Plus. Credit: HMD Global



Also, Nokia C20 Plus comes with an exclusive Jio offer that includes upfront price support of 10% or INR 1000, whichever is lower, and access to additional benefits worth Rs 4000, as a part of the JioExclusive Program.

The company also confirmed to launch more phones Nokia C30, C01, and XR20 series in India ahead of the festive season in India.

