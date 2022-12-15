Nokia C31 with Google-powered camera launched in India

HMD Global on Thursday(December 15) unveiled the new line of Nokia C-series budget Android phone in India.

The new Nokia C31 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1600x700) 2.5D display with a 2.5D tough glass cover and IP52 water-resistant rating. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM slots, microSD card, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Inside, it is powered by octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android 12 OS, and a 5,050mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charger support.

The highlight of the device is the photography hardware and software. It boasts Google-powered triple-camera —main 13MP (autofocus) + 2MP Depth (fixed focus) + 2 MP Macro (fixed focus) with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features 5MP snapper.

It promises to deliver good photos during all lighting conditions. Also, it comes preloaded with popular applications such as Spotify for uninterrupted music and GoPro Quik so you can shoot, edit and share your creativity from anywhere.



Nokia C31 Android phone. Credit: HMD Global



Nokia C31 comes in three colours— charcoal, cyan and mint. It comes in two configurations— 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999.

It can be purchased at Nokia stores and authorised retail chains across India. It will be made available on e-commerce websites soon.

