Nokia G20 with 48MP quad-camera launched in India

HMD Global Oy on Monday (July 5) launched the new mid-range smartphone Nokia G20 in India.

Nokia G20 made its global debut in April 2021 and now, it is slated to hit stores this month on July 15.

It sports a Nordic design language and comes lightweight, slim-line, and durable casing with 3D nano-textured rear cover that ensures it doesn’t slip away from the hand easily.

Also, the company says that Nokia G20 has undergone rigorous testing that can handle the wear and tear impact of daily usage in your fast-paced life. It will be available in two unique colours – Night and Glacier.

It also features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, support brightness boost, OZO spatial audio features, dual SIM slots, and houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as a power button. It also supports the facial recognition-based biometric security feature via front camera.

Inside, it comes packed with a 2.3GHz MediaTek G35 CPU backed by 4GB RAM, 64GBstorage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11 OS ( two major OS update guaranteed), and a 5,050mAh battery.

Nokia G20 houses quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP macro + 2MP depth with LED flash. On the front, it comes with an 8MP shooter.



Nokia G20 comes in two colours-- Night and Glacier. Credit: HMD Global Oy.



Nokia G20 will be available for pre-order from July 7 on Amazon and Nokia e-store for Rs 12,999, and delivery will begin from July 15 onwards.

As part of the launch offer, customers who pre-book the Nokia G20 on Amazon or on Nokia.com can avail of a discount of Rs 500 on the price of the device OR avail of a special offer of Rs 2,099 off when they buy the new Nokia G20 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite together.

Nokia G20 vs competition

It will be up against the Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30 4G, Motorola G40, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, among others.