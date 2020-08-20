Nokia reveals Media Streamer device, competes with Amazon Fire TV Stick

Competing with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick and Apple TV, Nokia launched its product that converts regular TVs to Smart TVs and dubbed it Nokia Media Streamer. The device will be exclusive to India and will be sold only on Flipkart. The device will go on sale on the e-commerce site on August 28.

The device, unlike the stick format of Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick, looks more like an Apple TV device. With a flat, rounded square design in black, it looks compact and understated.

Media Streamer boasts of a 1.2 GHz quad-core processor, with a Mali 450 GPU, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The device can support up to Full HD resolution video content up to 60 fps. Nokia’s device will run on Android 9.0 and will also support content in HDR. It also comes with Dolby audio.

In terms of connectivity, it boasts of Bluetooth, dual-band WiFi and HDMI2.0. Casting options include Airplay, WiFi display, Google Home, Miracast and DLNA.

It comes pre-loaded with Youtube, Netflix, Google Music and Google Play Movies. Users can use its 8 GB of internal storage to download and store a wide selection of apps from the Google Play store.

With integrated Google Assistant, users can make use of the virtual assistant in a similar manner to a phone or any other device with one's voice to play content. One can also use phone as a remote for the device using an app.

With the device being priced at Rs 3,499, it goes head to head with other products in the category that can turn a regular TV into a smart TV.